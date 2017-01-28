Unknown gunmen kidnap Catholic priest, demand N10m

Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu who is in-charge of St. Patricks Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ojakorotu was allegedly kidnapped along Sapele-Eku road in Sapele Local Government Area while returning from a journey to Eku on Friday.

- Advertisement -



It was learnt that the kidnappers have made contact and demanded N10m ransom.

A Parishioner said he was dragged our of his car into the bush by the kidnappers.

A source also confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N10m for the Reverend Father.

The source added, “The kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom for his release. He was whisked away from his vehicle yesterday (Friday).The kidnappers allegedly established contact with some of the parishioners insisting the N10m must be paid before he will be released.”

Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction, stating that efforts to release the priest have started.

Aniamaka said, “I can assure you that we shall not let these criminals succeed in the state. We have already dispatched our operatives to the area to ensure that the Catholic Father is rescued unhurt. We shall surely also arrest the perpetrators to face the law. Crime doesn’t thrive in Delta.”

He however said no ransom will be paid to the hoodlums.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments