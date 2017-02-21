UNN lecturers promotion now to be determined by students’ satisfaction

by Dolapo Adelana

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has said the promotion of its lecturers will now depend on the satisfaction of its students.

This is contained in a memorandum from the office of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, signed by its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. J.C. Ogbonna and addressed to all Deans of faculties.

The memorandum dated February 10 said promotion will be denied to any academic staff whose student evaluation rating was below 50 per cent.

See memorandum below:

