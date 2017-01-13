The News Blog

UPDATE: Madagali suicide bomber strapped baby to her back

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that one of the three female suicide bombers that died during Friday’s bomb blast in Madagali, Adamawa, strapped a baby on her back.

The attack left at least nine people dead, as all the three suicide bombers died during the attack.

“This morning the suicide bombers blew up themselves after they were intercepted by local vigilantes stationed at the check point and already two vigilantes lost their lives in the process,” Ladi Musa, a local resident, said.

The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Sa’ad Bello, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria said that the nine dead included the suicide bombers.

“So far we have nine dead including the three female suicide bombers, while 14 others sustain various degree of injuries,” Mr. Bello said.

