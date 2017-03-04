UPDATE: Omojuwa released, thanks FG for help

by Dolapo Adelana

The South African authorities have released social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa.

Omojuwa, who was detained by the country’s border police was released following the intervention of the Federal Government.

Omojuwa thanked the special assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Tolu Ogunlesi, head of Digital Communications for the presidency.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Xenophobia: South African border police detain social commentator, Omojuwa

The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

Opinion: South Africa:  Xenophobia or ‘Afro-Asiaphobia’?

Loading...
Loading...