UPDATE: Omojuwa released, thanks FG for help

by Dolapo Adelana

The South African authorities have released social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa.

Omojuwa, who was detained by the country’s border police was released following the intervention of the Federal Government.

Omojuwa thanked the special assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Tolu Ogunlesi, head of Digital Communications for the presidency.

Gotta say a BIG THANK YOU to my friends in Nigeria and South Africa. You guys were too fast! But we've got big issues. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017