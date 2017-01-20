UPDATE: Police release Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday afternoon released the publisher of online newspaper Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu, a judiciary corrrespondent with the outfit.

Both journalists were arrested on Thursday by the police following a complaint filed by the lawyer of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

They were granted bail on Thursday evening and told to report at the FCT Police headquarters on Friday morning.

A statement on the news outfit’s website, said, “The police on Friday afternoon released two Premium Times’ journalist, Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu, on bail after over four hours at the FCT Police command.

“The Police Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Mustafa, said Friday in Abuja that a prudent way for the management of PREMIUM TIMES and the Nigerian Army authorities to settle the dispute amongst them would be for them to make peace out of court.

“Mr. Mustafa’s suggestion came when the two PREMIUM TIMES’ journalists that were arrested on Thursday afternoon returned to the police FCT Command Headquarters on Friday morning.”

Human Rights Group, Amnesty International on Thursday condemned the arrrest as advocacy group SERAP and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday dragged the FG and security agencies to the UN following the arrest.

Comments