UPDATE: Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi refused bail

The Nigeria Police Force has refused to grant publisher of online news medium, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi bail, YNaija reports.

According to an inside source who spoke with our reporter, Mr. Olorunyomi is currently being held alongside a judiciary correspondent of the paper, Evelyn Okakwu at the Wuse police station in Abuja.

Olorunyomi was arrested late Thursday by the Police allegedly following a complaint by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai.

We shall bring you more details as we get them.

