UPDATE: We’ll reclaim Uba’s seat -Akpabio

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senate Minority Leader, Chief Godswill Akpabio, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would challenge the defection of Sen. Andy Uba’s (PDP-Anambra) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki had read Uba’s letter of defection during Tuesday’s plenary on the floor of the house.

Reacting to Uba’s defection, Akpabio said the PDP would reclaim Uba’s committee appointment in the Senate from him.

He said, “That position belongs to the PDP; we have a notice of our intention to go to court to reclaim that seat. It is to let you know that the party is not in dispute.’’

Akpabio urged the Senate to declare Uba’s position as Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, vacant in view of the defection.

Uba had at plenary announced his defection to APC and pledged commitment to his new party’s resolve and determination to reposition the economy.

He said, “This decision was arrived at after due consultation and engagement with my family, constituency and legal team.

“As a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I also sought relief from the same Constitution.

“I rely on Section 681 (g), which has also been tested in the Supreme Court.

“By this communication, I declare that I am now a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.

“I am committed to working with you and your party on how to unite, build our policies and take the vision of our party to our great country.”

