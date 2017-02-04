US federal judge blocks Trump’s immigration ban

US President Donald Trump’s ban on 7 Muslim countries suffered a severe blow after a US federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary nationwide halt of the order.

Seattle US District Judge James Robart gave the restraint order allowing citizens of the banned countries access to the US.

“The constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said, describing the judge’s decision as historic. “No one is above the law — not even the president.”

“It is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom, it’s the constitution,” he added.

However, the White House vowed late on Friday that it would challenge the “outrageous” ruling, saying it would seek a halt to the judge’s order and restore Mr. Trump’s “lawful and appropriate order”.

“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” the White House said.

