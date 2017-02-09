US mother rapes 4-year-old boy, broadcasts it live on Periscope

A 20-year-old mother has been charged with raping a four-year-old boy and broadcasting it live on internet video streaming application, Periscope.

India Kirksey, from West Hill, Ohio, was arrested after someone who watched her recording of the incident called the authorities.

According to prosecutors she recorded herself performing a sex act with the child using the Periscope app, and later uploaded to the internet.

Police said she confessed to performing oral sex on the boy during an interview.

A family member of Ms Kirksey said she was not guilty and suffers with special needs.

“We as family try to be the best we can to get her therapy and talk to her, maintain her safety, but sometimes you can only do so much,” said the woman, who did not wish to be identified.

“This is not in her character. It’s not something she would do.”

The alleged incident is said to have occurred in January, but social services were only recently alerted to it after receiving the call.

The case is scheduled to go to a grand jury on later this month. Ms Kirksey’s bail amount is said to stand at $350,000 (£282,000).

