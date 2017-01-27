US President Trump, Putin to hold first phone conversation

US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

“I can confirm that a telephone conversation is planned. It will be Saturday evening Moscow time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

Peskov said both leaders will discuss the “state of bilateral ties”.

Peskov however refused to comment if Trump will renew sanctions on Moscow.

“This is the first contact by phone since President Trump assumed office so it is hardly likely there will be substantive contact on all issues. Let’s be patient,” he said.

The two leaders already spoke by phone in November following Trump’s election, and agreed to “normalise” US-Russia relations, which have suffered notably since the crisis in Ukraine.

Trump has pledged to mend ties with Putin’s government.

