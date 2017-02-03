US slaps Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

The United States has hit Iran with fresh sanctions on Friday for recent ballistic missile tests and its support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Trump had earlier sanctioned companies and individuals in Iran and China identified by the United States as supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile program and the Revolutionary Guards military force.

- Advertisement -



“Iran’s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States,” said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Iran on Sunday had test-fired a medium range missile, which the White House contends violated a UN Security Council resolution.

The newest sanction is a ban on American or US-based entities from doing business with trading networks and individuals allegedly involved in supplying goods to Iran’s missile program.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments