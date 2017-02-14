US will sell weapons to Nigeria, Trump tells Buhari

US President Donald Trump on Monday promised to cut a “new deal” with Nigeria on the sale of military weapons, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said.

Trump made the promise during a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -



Buhari spoke to the US President from London where he is vacationing and going through medical checkups.

According to Femi Adesina, the two presidents “discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian president of United States’ willingness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

“The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

“The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

“President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian President of U.S. readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

“President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.”

The Obama administration had refused to sell weapons to Nigeria due to alleged human rights abuses.

The United States also blocked the sale by Israelis of American-made Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments