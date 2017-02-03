Usain Bolt won’t make an appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Usain Bolt has ruled out an appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Jamaican will however feature in

this year’s world championships in London.

Bolt was recently stripped of his

2008 relay gold destroying his ‘treble treble’ record.

This was after team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

“To come out here next season, to really train as hard as I need to get to the level I need to win, it’s not going to happen,” Bolt told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

Bolt will lead an international team of “All Stars” in the Nitro Athletics series in the Australian city against four other teams representing England, China, New Zealand and Japan.

“It is going to be great, going to be something different. Like cricket and Twenty20, it’s going to be different,” Bolt added.

“I feel it will catch on — it’s going to bring a lot of excitement to the sport.

“It is going to be something different, not going to be normal — a lot more exciting. I feel personally it is a great idea. This is why I am a part of it.’’

