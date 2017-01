The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday stripped Jamaica of the 2008 Beijing Games 4×100m relay Gold.

According to the IOC, Nesta Carter was caught doping.

- Advertisement -



Carter was found to have tested positive for Methylhexanamine, a banned substance.

The withdrawal means teammate, Usain Bolt has lost one of his three gold medals from the Games, destroying his treble-treble record.

- Advertisement -



Comments