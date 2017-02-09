Uzoma Dozie, Abasiama Idaresit and Adeleke Adekoya set to speak at Creativity Lessons over Tea

On Saturday 18th February 2017, at The Agip Recital Hall , MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, Uzoma Dozie (CEO, Diamond Bank), Abasiama Idaresit (Founder and CEO, Wild Fusion) and Adeleke Adekoya (Leidenschaft Venture Partners ) are set to speak and share down to earth insights at the second edition of Creativity Lessons over Tea.

Mr. Dozie will provide insights for entrepreneurs as he tackles the question, So you think you have a good idea? Abasiama goes prophetic as he considers the Future of business. Mr. Adekola will be speaking on The pursuit of passion.

This event is open to persons and organizations passionate about creativity and innovation. It also serves as a great opportunity for enterprises and mentors to sponsor protégés for the education, exposure and networking benefits this forum provides.

To register, pay securely and for more information on this knowledge sharing forum, please visit the event website – www.clotng.com

About Unboxed 2.0

Unboxed 2.0 is a human capacity development enterprise. Through her events, Unboxed Conferences, the group is focused on organizing events that help bring to the fore important issues that organizations conveniently skirt around. Additionally, Unboxed 2.0 organizes mentoring and networking for young professionals. A few of the events the organization has hosted are Green with Creativity conference, Breakfast roundtable for Young professionals (#YPLAGOS), Connecting with the Young generation conference amongst others.

