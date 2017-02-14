Valentines: Michelle Obama has these words for her husband, Barack

Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama Tuesday shared a Valentine’s Day message to her husband Barack.
Earlier, Obama had celebrated Michelle in a tweet.
- Advertisement -
In her own message, Michelle said, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, Barack Obama. #valentines”
Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -