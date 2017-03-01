Victor Moses signs new 4-year contract with Chelsea FC

by Dolapo Adelana

Nigerian international Victor Moses has signed a new contract with English Football Club, Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in its pursuit of silverware under manager, Antonio Conte.

Upon signing the two-year extension to his deal, which will now run until 2021, Moses, said, “I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

Chelsea’s technical director Michael Enemalo added, “We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

“This new contract is testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.”

Moses arrived at Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan Athletic and enjoyed a solid first season at the club, helping the team lift the Europa League trophy.

After spending time out on loan, he caught Conte’s eye during pre-season due to his technique, physical strength and high energy levels, and the Italian made the decision to keep him at Stamford Bridge for the 2016/17 campaign.

Moses has made 72 appearances for the Blues, 28 coming so far this season, scoring 14 goals.