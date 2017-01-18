VP Yemi Osinbajo at World Economic Forum in Davos (PHOTOS)

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Osinbajo, who is the head of Nigeria’s delegation to the summit was part of a CNBC live panel on Building Africa, comprising President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and others.

The Vice President also held sessions with the Business Interaction Group. Those present include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enemalah.

Osinbajo also had a One-on-One interview with CNBC Africa Anchor, Ms. Brownwyn Nielsen.

