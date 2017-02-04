WAFBEC2017: It was indeed an immersion in God’s word

The fifth West African Faith Believers’ Convention (WAFBEC) officially came to an end on Saturday, February 4 with a prayer meeting and a communion service.

Over the nine days, worshippers were immersed in teachings from various speakers at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, venue of the meeting.

A total of 56 messages were preached during the Convention as attendees were taught the principles of faith, the understanding of their identity in Christ and the extravagance love of God.

Reverend Mark Hankins took the opening message. Hankins taught on “Joy in the Holy Ghost”. The second message at the Convention was on “Grace” by Dr. Creflo Dollar.

As the Convention continued speakers like Dr. Bill Winston, Rev. Mark Hankins, Pastor Carlton Williams taught on the subject of Faith while Bishop Keith Butler taught on the “Grace of God”

On his part, Dr. Efe Obuke taught that every believer has the ability to operate in the supernatural. Quoting from 1 Corinthians 12:7, he said the manifestation of the Spirit was not restricted to a select few, but was available to every child of God.

Rev. Emiko Amotsuka urged Christians to be more concerned about the things of the Kingdom and not about personal pleasure. He said believers should endeavour to grow up unto maturity in their walk with God.

Pastor Nike Adeyemi during her session taught that love was the more excellent way, while Pastor Sarah Omakwu spoke about the how the charismatic movement was key to changing the face of Christianity in Nigeria. Omakwu added that believers needed to take personal responsibility in order to see the manifestation of God’s word in their lives.

Music ministers were also in attendance at the Convention. The likes of Tope Alabi, Frank Edwards, Eben and Nathaniel Bassey were on hand to usher worshippers into the presence of God with Spirit-inspired songs.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo taught on the “Power in the blood of Jesus Christ” and on “Increasing your capacity”. He encouraged attendees to develop themselves as it provides opportunities for influence.

During one of his sessions, Bishop Francis Wale Oke led worshippers in prayers as Reverend Victor Adeyemi and Reverend Wale Ajayi both taught on the power in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the need for believers to engage in evangelism. Adeyemi said Christians should walk in love despite persecution.

Bishop Oke and Pastor Ashimolowo also pronounced prophetic declarations on all in attendance.

A key moment at the Convention was the honour accorded Reverend Mike Oye, the first Travelling Secretary of the Scripture Union (SU) in Nigeria.

Convener of the meeting, Pastor Poju Oyemade during his teaching on Friday night urged attendees to focus on singing songs on the love of God for them and not the other way round. He added that the songs should be one of victory and not of battle or war, because the victory has already been secured by Jesus Christ.

