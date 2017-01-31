We want food not polio vaccines, Jos communities tell govt

Communities in Jos-North local government have rejected the ongoing immunisation exercise against polio, stating that it should be replaced with food.

Hannatu Davat, a local immunisation officer disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, in Jos on Monday.

“The communities have shunned entreaties by the immunisation officers; they say the vaccine should be replaced with food,”

Davat said parents asked the government to work on slashing prices of food items.

She said other residents, who refused to participate, claimed that they had collected too many rounds of the vaccination, while others described the vaccines as “’western medicine”.

She added that even doctors rejected the vaccines, claiming that the government was paying too much attention to polio at the detriment of other diseases.

“The local government has reported the development to the Plateau chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, which have promised to ensure that no doctor rejects any polio vaccines meant for children.

“One of the doctors mentioned mumps as one of the diseases being neglected, and described it as a serious disease which government hardly worried about.”

She said a social mobilisation team has been established to sensitize residents.

“Based on such efforts, some of the communities have changed their initial stance and are ready to bring their children, but others have remained adamant,” she said.

