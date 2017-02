by Dolapo Adelana

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has made a hilarious video to promote his ‘Ask me Anything’ session on Reddit.

The Reddit session is scheduled for Monday, where he can be asked any question by anyone.

The Gates video was a parody of a sketch done on Saturday Night Live featuring actor Tom Hanks.

Watch video below:

I’ll be joining @reddit for an #AMA today at 9 AM PST… Any questions? pic.twitter.com/OqkmxWQVik — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 27, 2017