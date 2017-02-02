WATCH: Nse Ikpe-Etim stars in South African film ‘Tess’

Nse Ikpe-Etim’s next project is about to be released. The movie,‘Tess’ which was produced in South Africa, is set to premiere in South African cinemas from the 24th of February.

- Advertisement -



The movie, which Nse says gave her “one of the best roles I have ever had to play,” premiered in July 2016, at the Durban International Film Festival where it won the awards for Best Editing, Best South African Feature Film and Best Actress. The film was also accepted into, and screened at the kykNET Silwerskermfees as well as the BRICS International Film in New Delhi.

In Tess, Nse plays a Congolese refugee, Madeleine who runs away to South Africa to escape the war in her homeland. She develops a close friendship with a young commercial sex worker ‘Tess’ (Christia Vissier) who is battling demons from her past.

Directed by Meg Rickards, Tess explores themes of prostitution and sexual abuse suffered by women and girl children in South Africa. The film also stars Christia Visser (Ballade vir ‘n Enkeling, Hollywood in My Huis), Brendon Daniels (iNumber Number, Four Corners) and Dann Jacques Mouton (Noem My Skollie). It is produced by Paul Egan and Kim Williams of Boondogle Films.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments