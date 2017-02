by Dolapo Adelana

Former US president, Barack Obama on Sunday showed his dancing skills at a concert in the Caribbean.

Obama, who was decked in a black suit was seen jumping on the stage at the Soca Concert in Trinidad and Tobago.

Watch video below:

Obama's really out there enjoying life pic.twitter.com/WOBPqwn0bJ — glucose guardian (@lemanixh) February 27, 2017