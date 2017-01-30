Are you watching the 65th Miss Universe? Here’s all you need to know about the competition (PHOTOS)

The Miss Universe competition has endured 65 editions yearly since the first one held in 1952. It was founded by a California-based clothing outfit, Pacific Knitting Mills and the Miss Universe Organisation but it is now owned by WME/IMG Talent Agency which bought it off President Donald Trump in 2015. Miss Universe – Wikipedia

Interesting story here: so Donald Trump used to be a co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation and in fact, he had sole ownership for three days at a point. In 2015, he made one of his rude and racist remarks about illegal Mexican immigrants during his first campaign speech which caused NBC, a partner of Trump’s and the station that used to air the competition, to end its business relationship with him. So Trump bought all of NBC’s shares in addition to what he already owned in the business. He was the sole owner for 3 days before he sold it all off to WME/IMG Talent Agency which now runs the show that airs on the Fox and Azteca Networks.

However, this is background is not what the Miss Universe pageant is mostly known for. The beauty competition has now become synonymous with Steve Harvey’s infamous goof from 2015. At the show’s finale when the winner of the 2015 competition was to be announced, the Family Guy TV show host called out Miss Columbia as the winner instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, who currently wears the Miss Universe Crown. (Watch here).

Miss Columbia, Ariadna Gutierrez had already been crowned the Miss Universe 2015 before Steve Harvey realised or was told about his mistake.

Then she was de-crowned.

And Miss Philippines had to be crowned. Right there on stage. Needless to say, it was the most awkward television ever.

After this, Miss Universe, for the second time in its 65 year history, skipped a year as there was none in 2016. The current competition will produce the Miss Universe 2016. By the way, guess who’s hosting this year’s show?

https://twitter.com/KatDeCastro/status/825163701766402050

The Philipino Tourism Undersecretary, Kat de Castro has repeatedly said that Harvey is under a multiple-year contract with the Miss Universe Organization to host the pageant although the talk show host says he wanted to host this year’s show which holds at the Mall of Asian Arena in the Philippines, in order to be able to personally apologise to the Filipinos for his mistake last year. Whichever version is true, all that remains is that Steve Harvey is hosting the show tonight.

The competition so far this year has seen the 86 contestants from the Americas to Europe and Africa including Sierra Leone, Kenya and of course, Nigeria.

The last event at the competition which happened yesterday was a cultural competition which saw the contestants try to show off their heritage in often over-the-top attires representative of their countries. Although it was not a scored test, it showed off the creativity and poise of the contestants as they had to maintain their strides even in the costumes. See below:

And Nigeria:

This year’s judges include Dayanara Torres, former Miss Universe from Puerto Rico; Sushmita Sen, first ever Miss Universe from India; Leila Lopes, first Miss Universe from Angola; Mickey Boardman, editorial director of PAPER magazine; Cynthia Bailey, founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion; and Francine LeFrak, Tony award-winning producer, social entrepreneur and women’s empowerment activist.

The timing is a little twisted right now because it shows at 8:00am in the Philippines which means 1:00am Nigerian time. We are not so lucky to catch the show live but there’ll be many opportunities. Especially to catch what must be the riveting performance that Boys II Men will put up soon. Flo Rida too!

But then, if you are up and don’t mind the tiredness you may feel tomorrow, catch the live action live here.

