Gabrielle Union, Neymar, Kerry Washington & more | See how these international stars are celebrating Christmas

From the United States to England to Brazil, our favourite celebrities are having the best of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Here are 10 of the ones who seem to be having all the fun:

Socialites, Paris Hilton and Khloe Kardashian share a Christmas day photo with Santa and other friends.

2. We already know Mariah Carey is all about Christmas. Her evergreen Christmas track “All I want for Christmas” is an annual bestseller. She shares the stage with her adorable twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

3. Scandal actress, Kerry Washington makes faces with Santa. And the old lady? Mrs Santa.

4. Empire star, Jussie Smollett in his Captain America pajamas as he cuddles his nephew and niece.

5. Ciara, Russell Wilson and Future Jr.

6. Heidi Klum enjoys the mountain view with her kids this Christmas.

7. E! Red Carpet host, Giuliana Rancic, her husband Bill and the rest of the large household as they await Christmas lunch.

8. Barcelona footballer, Neymar strikes a pose with his family and that huge Christmas tree. He’s dressed all-christmassy too.

9. Wayne Rooney and his beautiful family all dressed up for Christmas.

10. And our favorite this year? It’s the Wades.

Happy Holidays! 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾☃☃☃❄❄ A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

Happy holidays!!!

