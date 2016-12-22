We are happy our son has been released – Delta govt.

The Delta State government has said the release of former governor James Ibori from prison in the United Kingdom was a welcome development.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah said this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Asaba.

Ukah said the state expressed joy at the news of Ibori’s release.

He said, “We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy.

“I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.”

Comments

- Advertisement -