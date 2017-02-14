We are inspired by his life… | Eric Arubayi’s family release press statement

The family of gospel musician, Eric Arubayi Tuesday released an official statement on his death.

Arubayi died Saturday at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

His friends Sunday celebrated his life as they showered encomiums on the late singer who came into prominence for his appearance at the maiden edition of the West African Idols in 2007, where he was the third runner up.

The family in the statement signed by Dereck Osadere Arubayi (Ph.D), said they were “inspired by His (Eric’s) life”.

Read full statement below:

Today we celebrate the life and Glorious Ascension of our father, husband, brother, son and friend, Eric Arubayi, who went to be with the Lord on Saturday, 11th February 2017.

We are truly honoured that God chose us as the channel through which He released such a wonderful, helping and inspiring gift to the world. We are touched by messages of love we have received from all friends and well wishers of the family.

We are inspired by His life and have become testaments of His Impact around the world. Till we meet to part no more, rest in the bosom of the Lord.

We all Love you Eric, but God loves you more.

The commemoration of Eric’s glorious ascension will be communicated soonest.

Dereck Osadere Arubayi (Ph.D)

On Behalf of the family

