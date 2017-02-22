We’ll no longer accept attacks on Nigerians in South Africa – Reps

by Dolapo Adelana

The House of Representatives has said Nigeria will no longer accept attacks on its citizens in South Africa.

This what part of the resolutions reached during plenary on Thursday.

Hon. Rita Orji moved a motion of urgent public importance on xenophobic attacks targeted at Nigerians in South Africa.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje

Hon. Sergious Ogun lamented the treatment meted out to Nigerians in South Africa despite our contributions to the fight against apartheid and how businesses owned by South Africans thrive here.

“I want us as a House to condemn it and I also want our government to take a stand on it. How can we say that we are the giant of Africa when in other African countries, our citizens are being killed?”, he asked.

“Mr. Speaker, the question now arises, how do we engage beyond diplomatic conventions?”, Hon. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje.

Ukeje noted that despite using diplomatic channels, the attacks on Nigerians in SA have persisted.

She suggested that the House send a delegation to engage with the South African parliament, in hopes that representatives of the people would be better able to sort the issues out, and that the xenophobic tendencies of South Africa should be discussed at the next AU meeting.

On his part, the House minority leader, Hon. Leo Ogor, said, “Time has come for us to call a spade a spade. This isn’t the first time this is happening. South Africans continue to kill Nigerians for no justifiable reason and this is completely unacceptable.”

He further noted that the security and welfare of citizens is the responsibility of every government, and that police in South Africa seem to be in connivance with mobs attacking Nigerians.

“If we as a nation can grant opportunities to South Africans to do business, then we need to wake up and take a stand,” he said.

“We need to condemn this act in its entirety and specifically ask the Minister of Foreign Affairs to make it clear that we will not accept this any longer as a nation.”

Hon. Mark Gbillah, in his submission, suggested that a travel advisory be issued, urging Nigerians to not travel to SA, and that orders be given to their ambassador to ensure that the anti-Nigerian protests slated to hold on Friday must not hold. He also added that we ought to recall our ambassador and expel theirs.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara put the motion to a vote and it was adopted by the House.

