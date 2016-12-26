We’ll use Sambisa as training ground of Army personnel – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has said Sambisa forest, former base of terrorist group Boko Haram will serve as training ground of Army personnel starting from 2017.

Buratai said this in Damasak while celebrating Christmas with troops of 145 battalion.

He said troops were already conducting a mop up operation in the forest.

He said, “We are also opening up roads to the forest – Sambisa, as well as Alagarno forest. This Sambisa forest is going to be one of our training grounds.

“Next year, 2017, I have already directed that we should conduct our Nigerian Army small arms championship in that forest.

“And we are going to use it also to test fire our fighting vehicles, as well as other key equipment and weapons that requires testing firing whenever we want to induct new weapon and equipment into the Nigerian army inventory.

“It will afford us very good ground for basic tactics and indeed advance tactics, including but not limited to tactics at the Platoon, company, battalion, Brigade and even division levels.

“We are going to make it more robust to make sure that these criminals do not come back to that forest again.”

