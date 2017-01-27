Wenger gets four-game touchline ban for misconduct

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been given a four-game touchline ban by the English FA on Friday after an incident that saw him sent off in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

Wenger had allegedly used insulting languages towards fourth official

Anthony Taylor after Burnley were given a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger had accepted a misconduct charge against him by the FA.

The French who tried to watch the remaining part of the match from the entrance of the tunnel was shown pushing Taylor after he asked him to leave.

The FA statement read, “It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

Wenger was also fined £25,000 ($31,000, 29,000 euros).

