“We’re going to build a wall…”, Trump insists (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana
US President Donald Trump insists that he is going to build a wall.
Trump, reiterated his commitment to building a wall on Friday while speaking at the Conservative Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland.
“We’re going to build a wall, don’t worry about it… In fact it’s going to start soon, way ahead of schedule,” he said.
“And remember, we are getting the bad ones out. These are bad dudes… I said it from Day One. Basically all I’ve done is keep my promise.”
Trump: "We’re going to build a wall, don’t worry about it… In fact it’s going to start soon, way ahead of schedule." https://t.co/ekrI99HDhO pic.twitter.com/GEf5BEPmPo
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2017
