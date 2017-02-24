“We’re going to build a wall…”, Trump insists (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump insists that he is going to build a wall.

Trump, reiterated his commitment to building a wall on Friday while speaking at the Conservative Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland.

“We’re going to build a wall, don’t worry about it… In fact it’s going to start soon, way ahead of schedule,” he said.

“And remember, we are getting the bad ones out. These are bad dudes… I said it from Day One. Basically all I’ve done is keep my promise.”

