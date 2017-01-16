The News Blog

West African army chiefs over possible military action in Gambia

A meeting of West African military chiefs was held over the weekend in Nigeria in preparation of a possible military action in Gambia after Thursday.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh whose tenure ends on Thursday has vowed not to relinquish power even after losing the December 1 election to opposition leader, Adama Barrow.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on Saturday hosted colleagues from other West African countries as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

According to a statement on the website of the Defence headquarters, the meeting was attended by Chairperson of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff, Brig Gen.  Daniel Ziankahn (Liberia); CH Gueye of Senegal; ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Hajiya Salamatu; Vice President of the Commission; the Ghanaian Chief of Defence Staff and principal staff officers from Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force headquarters.

Two attempts by ECOWAS leaders led by President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Jammeh to step down had failed.

President-elect Adama Barrow is however expected to remain in Senagal until Thursday.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The YNaija Tracklist: Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members | ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia | More stories

[The Presidential Blog] This is everything President Buhari actually said to the Nigerian troops everywhere today

Just In: Gambia’s Barrow to remain in Senegal until inauguration

Buhari, ECOWAS leaders, Barrow exit Gambia after failing to convince Jammeh

Jammeh: Buhari arrives Gambia for ECOWAS mediation (PHOTOS)

We have no plans to invade Gambia – Army

Buhari to attend Africa-France Summit in Mali

How ‘Mammy Market’ found around every Military Barracks nationwide got its name

Reps to debate safe haven for Gambia’s Jammeh in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.