West African army chiefs over possible military action in Gambia

A meeting of West African military chiefs was held over the weekend in Nigeria in preparation of a possible military action in Gambia after Thursday.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh whose tenure ends on Thursday has vowed not to relinquish power even after losing the December 1 election to opposition leader, Adama Barrow.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on Saturday hosted colleagues from other West African countries as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

According to a statement on the website of the Defence headquarters, the meeting was attended by Chairperson of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff, Brig Gen. Daniel Ziankahn (Liberia); CH Gueye of Senegal; ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Hajiya Salamatu; Vice President of the Commission; the Ghanaian Chief of Defence Staff and principal staff officers from Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force headquarters.

Two attempts by ECOWAS leaders led by President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Jammeh to step down had failed.

President-elect Adama Barrow is however expected to remain in Senagal until Thursday.

Comments