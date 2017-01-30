West African troops recover weapons from Jammeh’s residence

Weapons have been discovered at the residence of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh.

The ECOWAS force said a top Gambian general was also arrested at the residence on Monday.

Senegalese General Francois Ndiaye said the arms and ammunition were found in Jammeh’s residence in his home village of Kanilai.

“All the weapons and ammunitions are now under ECOWAS custody. So nothing will happen there,” Ndiaye said.

“The situation is under control.”

He added that since the Kanilai residence is private, “There shouldn’t be any military there. In the coming days, there will be no more military there.”

Four guards of Jammeh’s wife, Zainab, were also arrested.

He disclosed that the Gambian military has been cooperative so far.

Jammeh who ruled the tiny West African country for 22 years had refused to leave after losing the election to Adama Barrow.

He was later forced to leave following deployment of troops to Gambia by ECOWAS.

