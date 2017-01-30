Whatever you decide to study, you can study in the UK [DETAILS]

Studying in the UK means a daily dose of world class teaching and extraordinary academic innovation that will help you develop critical thinking, creativity and confidence. In addition, UK institutions are multicultural so; you’ll have the experience of interacting with students from all over the world, as well as gain exposure to diverse cultures.

Chika Chukwumerije an Olympic bronze medalist for taekwondo at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, studied operations and supply chain management at the University of Liverpool, UK and he has this to say:

“The policy of the university made it possible to combine sports with education, without any of it suffering. I wanted to learn more about management so that I could apply this to my sporting life, so this was perfect for me. Our lecturers were big on designing end-to-end processes, applying critical thinking to problems and adding value by making all processes more efficient. Many fundamental concepts of my activities now are based on my study at university in the UK. Now, everything I do is about adding value.”

To enjoy this lifetime opportunity, visit the first ever “Study UK Discover You” British Council exhibition. There, you will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from over 40 prestigious UK institutions, learn of the various study options available and discover the one that’s perfect for you.

Attendees will also get access to information about UK visas and immigration and apply for competitive scholarship opportunities.

To attend the British Council “Study UK Discover You” Exhibition register for free at https://ng.edukexhibition.org

You can also follow us on any of our social media platform, participate in the trivia and stand a chance to win an Uber ride to and from the event (T&C apply), recharge cards and movie tickets.

* Uber rides will only be given to participant s over 18 years of age

Attend at any of three locations below:

Abuja

Sheraton Hotel

1 LadiKwali St, Abuja

15 February 2017

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Lagos

Eko Hotel and SuitesAdetokunbo Ademola St, Victoria Island Lagos 17 February 2017 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Classique Event Place 7A Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos 18 February 2017 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

