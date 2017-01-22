“What’s wrong with going on vacation?” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

This week has been a mix of failures and victories co-existing in one space. For the people of The Gambia, it was a case of being saved by the bell. While thousands of Gambians fled their homes in anticipation of bloodshed following Yahya Jammeh’s insistence on remaining the country’s leader, Adamu Barrow got sworn-in -in Dakar, but sworn-in as President regardless – and Jammeh left. In peace. Meanwhile, in America, the

Meanwhile, in America, the people got a very peaceful and even glamorous transition to Trumptime (we could not help ourselves sorry) but the tensions in the air around the transition was palpable all the way here in Nigeria where our President offered us a small-scale transition on account of his much needed vacation (read: UK-tion).

Anyway, as always, here are the top ten things that were uttered this week around the world:

“IPOB appreciates the wise counsel and support of our friends from all over the world. Freedom is not negotiable because the right to self-determination is inalienable.”

There were so many Quotables from IPOB’s Monday statement issued to warn security operatives from interfering in their unauthorised peaceful protest in support of Trump.

“So, when we start the argument, should we borrow, should we not? The truth is that we have no choice. If you are waiting for the oil price to recover, the prognosis is that it’s not going to go back to $110 per barrel anytime soon.”

Finance minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun is back in the news and this time she came to explain why Nigeria will continue to borrow.

“What’s wrong with going on vacation? Didn’t I go last year at the same time?’’

President Muhammadu Buhari could not comprehend why Nigerians were questioning his decision to go on a ten-day break and he expressed as much to his Service Chiefs on his way to the United Kingdom.

“He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!”

As has become the norm in Nigeria, rumours started flying around that the President had died on while on his vacation. Senior media aide, Garba Shehu tried to quell the rumours but he didn’t stop until he’d done the petty. You should also read a version of the same message delivered in pettiness by Femi Adesina (another one of the numerous Presidential media aides) here.

“So, my appeal is that if you really want to help Kano, don’t come to me with a request to build a 300 million Naira mosque because I have enough mosques everywhere. And if I don’t have a mosque, I’ll build it myself. If you really want to help, go and educate a girl child in the village.”

Apparently, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emor of Kano, won’t relent in his quest to continuously speak directly and bluntly to power. This is part of what he said to wealthy men of Kano at a conference on Islamic Banking organised by the Bayero University.

“Dreaded Sambisa is massive. 60, 000 square kilometres. 18 times the size of Lagos State!”

Just one of the observations made by the BBOG conveners who were led on a guided tour of the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Military forces along with some Federal government officials.

“It is time”

The three words published by President Adamu Barrow via his Twitter account before he was sworn-in as President of The Gambia in Senegal.

“Fellow Gambians, my first preoccupation as president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and a patriot is to preserve at every instance and in every circumstance, the lives of Gambians and this is a duty I hold sacrosanct. As a Muslim and as a patriot, I believe that it is not necessary that any blood be shed. It is as a result of this that I have decided today (Friday) in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation.”

Yahya Jammeh finally relinquished power on Friday after much resistance and those were his parting words before he fled to Equatorial Guinea.

“We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea”

How Gambian Army Chief, Ousman Badije promised to welcome the ECOWAS troops sent to The Gambia to ensure Yahya Jammeh vacated his Presidential office for Adamu Barrow.

“January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

While we had looked to President Trump’s Twitter account for the most quotable update from Friday’s inauguration, it turns out that it was his almost 900-worded inaugural speech that offered the most.

