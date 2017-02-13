When will President Buhari talk to us – KOWA presidential candidate

Presidential candidate of KOWA party in the 2015 election, Professor Oluremi Sonaiya Monday says she hoped President Muhammadu Buhari will finally speak to Nigerians.

On Monday, YNaija reported that both presidents will speak today, which was confirmed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“We hear President @MBuhari will speak on the phone with Mr. Trump today. Meanwhile, WE have been waiting for days, hoping he’d talk to us,” she tweeted.

