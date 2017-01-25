Where is Namadi Sambo?

Namadi Sambo has never been the typical always-on-the-scene-type of Nigerian politician. It is a fact that not many Nigerians can lay claims to knowing much about him until he was appointed Vice-President by former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2010.

Namadi Mohammed Sambo started out his career as an Architect after bagging an Architecture degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State in the 7os. Fresh off school, he served at the Oyo State Ministry of Works and Housing for his National Youth Service year in 1978. By, 1986, he was back in Kaduna serving as the Commissioner for Agriculture and then for Works, Transport and Housing (1988) in his home State but he left the public service for private practice in 1990. He started his own firm, Environmental Design Consortium which is now Coplan Associates while consulting for the World Bank and governments in Nigeria.

When Bauchi State was created, Namadi Sambo was one of the architects that were drafted to design the offices and residential quarters of government officials. There are even reports that he did most of the design work for the Yankari Games Reserve in the State.

In May 2007, Mohammed Namadi Sambo became the Governor of Kaduna State under the PDP umbrella with an 11-point agenda to empower the youth and women of the State. His term ended on 18 May 2010 when he was appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan upon the death of his own predecessor, Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

On the 19th of May 2010, he became Nigeria’s Vice-President. He stayed the course with Goodluck Jonathan until the duo lost their attempt to get elected for a full second term in March 2015. They handed over to the current administration in May 2015 and it was dead silence from Sambo after that. However, considering the fact that he’d always kept a low profile, it wasn’t news to many Nigerians.

Namadi Sambo resurfaced in the news on the 12th of October 2015 when Sahara Reporter published a report that the former Vice-President had been hospitalised in a United States’ hospital “after undergoing a complex surgery to save his leg from amputation.” The report attributed the surgery to a severe knee ligament disorder.

There were reports in February 2016 that while Namadi Sambo was on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, EFCC officials led by Ibrahim Magu ransacked his office in connection with the $2.1 billion Dasukigate arms deal scandal. The Punch had already reported earlier that “EFCC operatives were looking into transactions involving Sambo Dasuki, the former national security adviser and the office of the vice president”but the Vice President has never been officially linked to the scandal.

Last month, his in-law, Salet Lukat got married to Nana Shagari, the grand-daughter of former President Shehu Shagari but even then we didn’t see the former Vice President.

It could just be the former Statesman has once again retired to private life but who knows.

