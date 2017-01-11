Where is Pat Attah?

Remember Patrick Uchenna Attah? He was one of the Nollywood stars of the 1990s.

Some of the movies under his belt include Extreme Measure in 2006, Extreme Measure 2 in 2006 and Jealous Lovers 2 in 2003. For a while, he was involved in music and sports after he got his Basic Sports Management degree from the National Institute of Sports. Before then, he’d been a student at the University of Porthacourt.

made his Nollywood debut in the 1994 hit, Glamour Girls, directed by Chika Onukwufor. Apart from his starring in movies alongside Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jolaade and the likes, he was popular for starring in TV shows too.

In 2008, Patrick was rumoured to have moved to Germany where he is now married and living as a preacher. He has been absent from the movie scene since then.

Now he is reported to have a band that performs at several major musical concerts around Europe. The last time this hunk had his time in the new was when Linda Ikeji posted photos of him getting his hands dirty in the kitchen with pies.

This confirms our theory that Patrick Attah is most likely now on an extended vacation. Either that or he has earned himself a beautiful early retirement. We found out that he’s been in Europe spending a lot of time taking photos and fishing.

