Why audio of Buhari’s phone call with Trump won’t be released – Presidency

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu says releasing the audio of the phone call between Buhari and US president Donald Trump will be “undiplomatic”, Daily Post reports.

Shehu said, “No, I don’t think so; I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr Trump in this conversation it would have offended our diplomatic relations.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of president to president.

He added, “Well, there wasn’t enough time to talk about everything. I think the point at what will follow is in the invitation that President Trump has extended to our president (Buhari) to come over.

“That is the kind of opportunity that was presented to Nigeria put all the issues on the desk.

“As for their immigration policy, I think our president has been clear about one thing – the choices made by the Americans as to who to lead them in this case, Mr Trump, is entirely their own choice.

“We have no business interfering with their domestic affairs.

As to the countries that have barred, it has been clearly specified and Nigeria did not feature in the list,” he said.

It will be recalled that Shehu Tuesday urged Nigerians to expect the president back home soon.

