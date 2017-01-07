‘Why Buhari is yet to act on Lawal, Magu’

The cases against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu is one Nigerians expected to have been dealt with speedily by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But according to The Nation, Buhari wants to hear the defence of both men before taking any action.

Lawal was indicted by the Senate for contract fraud in the North-East while Magu’s nomination was not considered by the Senate because of a report by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) alleging some infractions by him.

The President was scheduled to meet with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Friday on issues pertaining to the allegations against the two officials.

A source in the presidency says President Buhari “prefers to hear from all sides and exhaust all options. He wants to be fair to everybody.”

The source added, ”Unlike what obtained when he was a military Head of State when he could treat such issues with dispatch, he is being painstaking as a civilian leader.

“His decision on any issue is subjected to fairness to all, the rule of law and respect for the tenets of democracy.

“I know that he will be fair and judicious. He does not rush into issues again because we are in a democracy.”

The source went on to say, “All I can assure you is that if any public officer is indicted, the President will not spare him or her.

“The President will certainly not shield or protect anyone, no matter how highly placed. But he will also not indulge in miscarriage of justice.”

Another source contacted on Friday said, “As part of his schedule for Friday, the President will have audience with the AGF who was mandated to look into some allegations by the Senate against the SGF and issues behind the suspension of the confirmation process of the Acting EFCC chairman by the Upper Chamber.

“We do not know whether or not the AGF will submit his report to the President. But he is part of those listed for audience with Buhari on Friday.”

