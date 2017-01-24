Why I didn’t complete my education at UNN – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated the reason why he did not graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The cleric, who spoke in Nsukka on Tuesday after being conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctorate of Divinity said his education in the higher institution was stopped because of the 1967 civil war.

He said he gained admission into UNN in 1963 and his matriculation number was 1800.

He said, “It was the order of the then governor of the Eastern region Chief Odumgwu Ojukwu that non-Igbos should leave the East; that was why I finished at the University of Ibadan.

“I am happy that a governor of Enugu state accompanied me today to UNN while the then governor of the Eastern region sent me packing because of civil war; that is God for you.

“I am happy that the first degree I missed in UNN has been replaced with honorary doctorate degree.

“I thank UNN for finding me worthy of this award.’’

Adeboye urged those who had not given their life to Jesus Christ to do so, stressing that life is meaningless without Christ.

“Please if you have not given your life to Christ; do not waste time; do so immediately as you come to the prayer rally I am holding in this University after this award.”

Speaking at the event, the UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, said the University created the special convocation to reward excellence

“This award is to an alumnus of UNN in the department of mathematics until 1966.

“Today special convocation is to reward excellence to man who through the anointing of Jesus has imparted much to humanity.

“Adeboye is a man whose accomplishment speaks more eloquently and reverberates more clearly than the voice of orator,” the VC said.

Ozumba said Adeboye was conferred with the honorary degree because of his immense contributions to mankind especially Christianity.

Among the dignitaries to grace the occasion was Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

