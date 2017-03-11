Why Osinbajo performed well – Buhari

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the performance of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while he was away.

Speaking on Friday, Buhari said Osinbajo had youthfulness and intellectual capacity going for him.

The president, however, said of himself that he has age and military background going for him.

Buhari handed over to Osinbajo on January 19, and the professor of law has been acting president for the past 50 days.

During that time, he swore in a new Chief Justice of Nigeria, signed seven bills into law, criss-crossed the restive Niger-Delta to appease the oil-producing communities, amongst other critical national assignments.

His actions were commended by many Nigerians.

While commending Osinbajo for a job well done, Buhari said, “Youth and intellect is squarely behind him. Continue to do the work, Nigeria will continue whether we are here or not.”

Buhari encouraged the vice president to step up activities in critical sectors of the country.

“Age and purely military experience is behind me,” he said. “And my single most important advice is for you to take education of everybody under you very seriously.”

“We must do more on education.”