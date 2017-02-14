Why our hospitals will never improve – Femi Kuti

Government officials don't trust their lives or that of their loved ones in the hands of our government hospitals. That says a lot . — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 14, 2017 - Advertisement -



Afro-beat musician Femi Kuti says hospitals in the country will only improve if it became mandatory for government officials to receive treatment in the nation.

Kuti, said this Tuesday via his Twitter account.

“Our hospitals will never get the equipment and professionalism required until its a must that all government officials must be treated there,” he said.

“Government officials don’t trust their lives or that of their loved ones in the hands of our government hospitals. That says a lot.

“When government is forced to use same facilities as its people government will be forced to develop all facilities.”

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom awaiting his test results after receiving medical treatments during his vacation.

