Wike did not bribe INEC officials – Rivers govt

The Rivers State government has denied allegations by the police that Governor Nyesom Wike bribed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with N111 million.

Chairman of the Police investigative panel, Damian Okoro made the allegation while presenting the team’s report to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said three senior electoral officers collected N20 million each out of the N360 million given to them by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, while the remaining officers received N15 million each.

But Special Assistant to the Rivers Governor on Electronic Media, Simein Nwakaudu said the allegation was false and politically motivated.

“ The statement (by the police) is patently false, politically motivated and cooked by the police to justify the violence they visited in the people of Rivers state during the re-run” he said.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike did not spend N360 million to rig the re-run legislative elections of December 10, 2016.

“The people of Rivers State overwhelmingly voted the PDP across the state because of the outstanding performance of Governor Wike since May 29, 2015, Nwakaudu said.

