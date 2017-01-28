We will ban Americans from our country – Iran

Iran has said it will ban Americans from entering the country after President Donald Trump signed an order restricting arrivals from Iran and six other Muslim states into the US.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran… has decided to respond in kind after the insulting decision of the United States concerning Iranian nationals”, the ministry said in a statement carried by state television.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry, the decision was “illegal, illogical and contrary to international rules”.

Iran said its own ban on US nationals would continue until the American measure was lifted.

