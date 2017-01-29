There will be crisis if Suleiman, Oyedepo are charged to court – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) not to detain General Overseer of The Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

In a statement on Sunday, Fayose also alleged that the DSS was planning to invite and charge the General Overseer of the Winners Chapel Ministry, Bishop David Oyedepo for incitement on Wednesday.

The governor said attempt to silence these pastors would be counter-productive.

He wondered why killer herdsmen were being shielded by the Federal Government that would rather persecute those speaking against them.

He said, “No herdsman or mastermind of the Kaduna killing has been brought to justice till date.

“The federal government should pay attention to the economy they destroyed and revamp it and safe Nigerians of the hunger ravaging the land.”

Recall that Fayose had foiled an attempt by the DSS to arrest Suleiman in Ekiti after he told his followers to kill any herdsman who comes close to them.

He was later invited and expected to report at the DSS headquarters on Monday at 10am.

