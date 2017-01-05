We will go on strike if Oluwo is not arrested, Osun Magistrates threaten

Osun State Magistrates have threatened to suspend sittings in the state over refusal of the Commissioner of Police to arrest and present the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, before the court.

In a letter dated January 4th and addressed to the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria, Osun State branch made the threats.

The letter read in part, “We therefore humbly seek Your Lordship’s attention, protection and response in the following ways:

An urgent directive to the Commissioner of Police to arrest and present for prosecution the Oluwo of Iwo.

“An urgent order directing the commissioner of police to provide each magistrate with armed personal orderlies as done in other jurisdiction.

”We humbly state that with the prevalent threat to the security of magistrates as exemplified in the events in Iwo and Osogbo, we consider our lives unsafe and may be unable to continue sitting in our various stations, which may affect us entertaining any new charge from the office of the Commissioner of Police until the commissioner of police has complied with Your Lordship’s directives.”

Recall that a magistrate court had issued an arrest warrant against the Oluwo twice after Oluwo Oke of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye instituted a case against him.

The magistrate later gave an order directing the CP to arrest and produce Oluwo in court on Friday ( tomorrow).

