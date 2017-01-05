There will be monumental crisis if Fayose is impeached – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) I Ekiti State has said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will collapse if it attempts to impeach Governor Ayodele Fayose.

PDP State Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase on Thursday said the Nigerian Army will be unable to curtail the crisis that will follow Fayose’s impeachment.

“Governor Fayose is not just the Governor of Ekiti State, but the opposition voice in Nigeria. He speaks for all the oppressed Nigerians in the Southwest, South East, South-South, North Central and even in the far North.

“Removing Governor Fayose from the power is like removing the whole Ekiti who voted for him in all the 16 local government areas of this state. Any war wage against our governor will be resisted by the people from all these zones.

“Governor Fayose has been the most consistent critic of President Buhari’s government, particularly against the poorly managed economy leading to this recession. So, all Nigerians will rise against this evil plot.

“If you look at the results of the 2014 governorship poll, you would think it was a tsunami because he won in all the 16 local governments. If truly democracy still remains the government of the people, then attempt to remove Governor Fayose will be tantamount to usurpation of the people’s power,” he said.

