We will probe Jonathan’s N9bn clean stove project – Reps

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Anti-Corruption, Environment and Habitat to probe the N9.2billion “Clean Stove for Rural Women Scheme” initiated by the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

A motioned filed by Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos) during Tuesday’s plenary was unanimously adopted by members.

- Advertisement -



The lawmaker said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had ordered taht 20 million units of the stoves be supplied at a unit cost of N464.00, amounting to about

N9.287 billion.

Speaking further, Falek to the Ministry of Environment for the project.

He said the contractor,A

He said the contractor, Messrs. Integra Energy Renewable Services Limited was awarded the contract for the supply of the 20 million units and paid the sum of N1.3bn by the ministry.

The lawmaker was worried that less than 750,000 units were said to have been assembled and delivered at the velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja, commissioned by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

- Advertisement -



Comments