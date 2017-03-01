Wizkid signs major record deal with Sony Music’s RCA Records

by Dolapo Adelana

Nigerian music entertainer, Wizkid has signed a record label deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International.

Wizkid, real name, Ayo Balogun made this known on Wednesday in a statement to Billboard’s website.

“It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others,” Wizkid told Billboard.

“What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed into any one genre.”

RCA Records chairman and CEO, Peter Edge, expressed delight at the signing of the Star Boy.

He was quoted to have said, “We are thrilled to welcome WizKid to the RCA Records family. He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world.

“We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead.”

Adam Granite of Sony Music International described Wizkid’s signing as “incredibly important”.

“This is an incredibly important signing as we look to make Africa a major source of repertoire for the world. Wiz is a key ambassador for this movement and we look forward to helping him conquer the globe,” he said.